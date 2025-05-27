Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Shares Purchased by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,163,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS FFSM opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

