Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $399,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after buying an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after buying an additional 812,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,989,000 after buying an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $53,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ED stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

