17,807 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,807 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $513,852.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,348.58. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $62,848.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,866.54. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.