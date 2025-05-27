Fluent Financial LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 184,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.