Fluent Financial LLC Sells 129 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk stock opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.37. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.