Asset Value Investors Ltd Acquires New Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 551,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,200,000. Net Lease Office Properties makes up approximately 7.7% of Asset Value Investors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Value Investors Ltd owned 3.73% of Net Lease Office Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,228,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,533,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 73,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

NLOP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.