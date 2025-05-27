SK Wealth Management LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

