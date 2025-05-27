iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.30.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
