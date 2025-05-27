Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

