Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,489,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

