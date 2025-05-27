Fluent Financial LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

