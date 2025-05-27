Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 94,429 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 14.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $33,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 238,510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.