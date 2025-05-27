Cim LLC Increases Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Cim LLC increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,703,375. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

