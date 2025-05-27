PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

PPL Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

