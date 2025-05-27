American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 57,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DFAE stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.