Sylebra Capital LLC Has $38.77 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,471 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 1.5% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,246,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,972,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,823,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

