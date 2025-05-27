American Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,511 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

