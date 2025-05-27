Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares during the quarter. Xometry comprises 2.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 3.70% of Xometry worth $78,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,070,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XMTR opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $308,258.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,923.50. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $192,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,304.90. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,438. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

