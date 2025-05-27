Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $30,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,833,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 107,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

