Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

