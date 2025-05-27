Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 89,409.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,492 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,303,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BABA opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

