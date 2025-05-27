Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,527 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $65.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

