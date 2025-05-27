Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.