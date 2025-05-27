Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 311 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

