Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $32,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

