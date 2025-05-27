Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

