Cim LLC Sells 127 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cim LLC cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.90 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.84. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $3,093,736 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

