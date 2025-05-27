Cim LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cim LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,663,000 after buying an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after buying an additional 180,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after buying an additional 93,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,576 shares of company stock worth $11,586,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

