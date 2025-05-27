American Trust Has $302,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American Trust trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $598.99 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

