Cim LLC Sells 110 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $380,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $203,375,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $381.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.53 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

