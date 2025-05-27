Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.72.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

