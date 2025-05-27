Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.