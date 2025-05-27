Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 9,328 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1977 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

