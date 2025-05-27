Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $87.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

