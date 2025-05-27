Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after buying an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

