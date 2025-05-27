BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.