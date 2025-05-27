Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,568 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. American Trust lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6%

ZTS opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

