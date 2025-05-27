BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.16 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

