42,777 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Incyte by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Incyte by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Incyte by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 556,218 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 237.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.