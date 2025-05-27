Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Flowserve worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Flowserve by 516.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Flowserve by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

