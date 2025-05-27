General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,818,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GD stock opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

