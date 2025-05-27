Cim LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,089 shares of company stock worth $57,323,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IOT opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.