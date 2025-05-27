BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $618,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

