BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:UL opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

