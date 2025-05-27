Cim LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.