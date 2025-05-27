iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.69 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

