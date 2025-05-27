Park Square Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,377 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,207,000.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

