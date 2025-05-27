Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $237.30.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

