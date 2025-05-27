BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

