758 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $343.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

